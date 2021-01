Tesla Jumps Past $700 Billion Valuation

On Monday, Tesla stock climbed as much as 5%.

Business Insider reports that Tesla's market capitalization is north of $700 billion.

Elon Musk's company exceeded its production target of 500,000 vehicles last year.

The company has fallen just short of 500,000 deliveries.

"So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone!" Musk tweeted about the news.

Tesla's stock price soared by more than 740% in 2020.