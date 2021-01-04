Assange fiancee: We will celebrate the day he comes home

The fiancee of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has hailed his “victory” inhis fight to avoid extradition to the United States.

However, Stella Morissaid she and the couple’s two young sons cannot celebrate until the day hegoes home.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said at the Old Bailey on Mondaythat, due to the real risk of suicide, Assange, 49, should not be extraditedby “reason of mental health”.

But his supporters raised concerns that herjudgment focused on his health and rejected defence arguments over freedom ofspeech.