Robert Vadra terms questioning by Income Tax Department 'a political vendetta'

Husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra was questioned by Income Tax Department on January 04 for almost 9 hours at his Delhi office.

Robert Vadra said, "We are here to cooperate.

We have answered everything.

It was nothing related to 'Benami' property.

Justice and truth will prevail.

I have nothing to hide and worry.

I will always cooperate.

This is a political vendetta.

Priyanka (Gandhi) is out to support farmer, then who'll they come to.

They tried to deviate from farmers' issue."