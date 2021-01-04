Top 10 Captain America Fights From the Comics

This Marvel hero has had some epic bouts over the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at Steve Rogers’ most captivating and exciting showdowns from the comic books.
This Marvel hero has had some epic bouts over the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at Steve Rogers’ most captivating and exciting showdowns from the comic books.
This Marvel hero has had some epic bouts over the years.
For this list, we’ll be looking at Steve Rogers’ most captivating and exciting showdowns from the comic books.
Our countdown includes Captain America vs.
Thanos, Captain America vs.
Batman, Captain America vs.
Iron Man, and more!
Second time was the charm for these movie franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at the second entries of various franchises..
Protagonists are a dime a dozen, but these are the ones that truly inspire. For this list, we’ll be looking at heroes from across..