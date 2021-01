Bharat Biotech aiming to achieve 700 million doses capacity in 4 facilities: MD Ella

While addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Hyderabad on January 04, the Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Bharat Biotech International Limited, Dr Krishna M Ella said, "Currently, we have 20 million doses.

We are aiming to achieve 700 million doses capacity in four facilities- three in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru.

We are encountering so many problems including related to logistics."