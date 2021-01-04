Nancy Pelosi Reelected Speaker of the House in Narrow Vote

Nancy Pelosi has won her fourth - and likely final - term leading the House of Representatives as Speaker.

She received 216 votes, narrowly beating out House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy who received 209 votes.

Pelosi’s margin for error was slim, as Democrat’s currently have their smallest majority in decades due to seats lost in the recent election.

Only five lawmakers broke rank, voting for another candidate or defiantly voting present.

One of the defectors, Michigan Rep.

Elissa Slotkin, said it was “not personal,” but that she felt the House needed “a different crop.” .

It’s not personal.

It’s not malicious.

It just represents a feeling in my district that we need more Midwestern leaders and we need a different crop that represents a broader swath of the country, Elissa Slotkin, via CNN.

Pelosi delivered a speech after winning the speakership, saying the House’s most “urgent priority” was to defeat COVID-19.

Now is certainly a time for our nation to heal.

Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus.

And defeat it, we will, Nancy Pelosi, via CNN.

She also said that the pandemic had “pulled back the curtain” on disparities in the nation and that they must “pursue justice.” .

We must pursue justice: economic justice, justice in health, racial justice, environmental and climate justice, Nancy Pelosi, via ABC News