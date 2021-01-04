WALL STREET RINGS IN A NEW YEAR…TRADERS WATCH THE GEORGIA ELECTIONS…AND THE DECEMBER JOBS REPORT GETS RELEASED - ALL IN THE WEEK AHEAD.

If you have a suggestion or c1 3 b13 the week ahead.

On the heels of a strong 2020, will the stock market wall street rings in a new yeartraders watch the georgia electionsand the december jobs report gets released - all in the week ahead.

On the heels of a strong 2020, will the stock market continue to rise into the new year?

The good news - january has been a good month recently.

The s&p 500 has seen january rallies in 3 of the past 4 years.

And gains in the first week of january are important too.

They are often a precursor to gains for the entire year.

Traders will also be closely watching tuesday's runoff elections in georgia.

The balance of power in the u-s senate would shift if both democratic candidates win their races.

Wall street may not yet be expecting that outcome - so more volatile markets could be in store if republicans lose both seats.

The december jobs report hits on friday.

Reduced operations and more business closures in recent weeks have put many more americans out of work.

That comes as cities and states have imposed greater restrictions to fight surging coronavirus cases.

And discovery launches its streaming service on monday.

It features original programming as well as content from the company's numerous tv networks - including hgtv, food network, and t-l-c.

Discovery plus plans start at just under 5 dollars a month - and many