S&P 500 Analyst Moves: DPZ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Dominos Pizza is now the #201 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Dominos Pizza is lower by about 0.8%.