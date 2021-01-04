Bird flu: Over 1,700 migratory birds died in HP, informs State Animal Husbandry Dept

The samples of five dead bar-headed goose birds at Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh have been found positive for H5N1 avian influenza.

Senior Veterinary Pathologist of Himachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Vikram Singh Vashist said, "For the last 3-4 days, there has been large-scale mortality among bar-headed goose (migratory birds).

As per the latest records, around 1,775 birds have died in the last few days." Kangra District Magistrate also issued order, completely prohibiting sale/purchase/export of any poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken etc) in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora areas of Kangra.