THE PANDEMIC HAS REVIVED AN UNEXPECTED HOBBY... COLLECTING SPORTS CARDS.OLD-SCHOOL VETERANS ARE DUSTING OFF THEIR COLLECTIONS WHILE NEW HOBBYISTS ARE TRYING TO CASH IN.

Spikes.... trading cards are becoming an asset class that can be worth big money.

(sot: jimmy mahan, sports card collector/kentucky road show owner) "if you took the top 100 or so cards..they have beat the s&p 500 by 153% over the last decade..and that's not a small sample size."

In july, this zion williamson rookie card sold for half a million dollars.

A giannis rookie card just sold for a record $1.8 million.

Many collectors are putting together portfolios of cards across varying prices, as low as $100 into the thousands.

(sot: mark warsop / panini america ceo) "they just increase in value over time, particularly if that player performs on the call or on the field as a championship, for example, those cards continue to increase in value."

Warsop says the industry will make history this year with an