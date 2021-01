Starmer says national lockdown must include school closures

Boris Johnson must order schools in England to close as part of a new national lockdown, Sir Keir Starmer has urged.

The Labour leader said it was "tragically inevitable" that pupils would have to learn from home in order to regain control over coronavirus, protect the struggling health service and create the breathing space to deploy millions of vaccines.

Report by Thomasl.

