Right now, Butte County is in what Public Health is calling "phase 1A" of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Firefighters face COVID-19 vaccine choice
Firefighters are in the first group of those with the option of getting a covd-19 vaccine.
A butte county cal fire captain tells action news now cal fire has worked with the public health department to ensure team members will be able to get a vaccine - if they choose.
Will the department know exactly who gets a shot?
No... because of hippa rules... staff does not have to report whether they receive a shot.
"cal fire has done a very good job of providing a lot of information for you to make that choice.
They don't just say hey the vaccine is available do it or don't.
They provide a lot of information and a lot of literature."
Captain gaddie says public health has worked well with the department to make sure staff has information they need.
Incidentally adds... he and his wife... who is a nurse -- both opted to get the vaccine.