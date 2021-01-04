Firefighters face COVID-19 vaccine choice

Right now, Butte County is in what Public Health is calling "phase 1A" of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Firefighters are in the first group of those with the option of getting a covd-19 vaccine.

A butte county cal fire captain tells action news now cal fire has worked with the public health department to ensure team members will be able to get a vaccine - if they choose.

Will the department know exactly who gets a shot?

No... because of hippa rules... staff does not have to report whether they receive a shot.

"cal fire has done a very good job of providing a lot of information for you to make that choice.

They don't just say hey the vaccine is available do it or don't.

They provide a lot of information and a lot of literature."

Captain gaddie says public health has worked well with the department to make sure staff has information they need.

Incidentally adds... he and his wife... who is a nurse -- both opted to get the vaccine.