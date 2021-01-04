'I'm from farmer family...': Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech's MD on controversy

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella, addressed a virtual conference amid doubts from some quarters regarding approval of the vaccine developed by the Indian company.

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had allowed emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India as 'Covishield'.

While listing his company's achievements and dismissing doubts regarding Covaxin's efficacy, Ella claimed that Indian companies and scientists are unjustly targeted.

He added that Bharat Biotech is the only company in the world to have a BSL3 production facility.

Watch the full video for more.