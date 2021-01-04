What is Wikileaks? What did Julian Assange do? Why do the US want to extradite him?

A court in London has decided Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States after a long-running saga.
Here's the back story.
A court in London has decided Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States after a long-running saga.
Here's the back story.
A London court rejected a US request to extradite Julian Assange on Monday, January 4.Supporters of the WikiLeaks founder who..
Julian Assange's supporters celebrated on Monday (January 4) after a judge ruled that the Wikileaks founder could not be extradited..