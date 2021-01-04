Monday 1/4 Insider Buying Report: OHI, XAIR

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Omega Healthcare Investors, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Burke W.

Whitman bought 500 shares of OHI, at a cost of $36.63 each, for a total investment of $18,315.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Is trading off about 2.3% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Whitman bought OHI on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $119,029 at an average of $31.32 per share.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Douglas Beck purchased $15,840 worth of Beyond Air, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $5.28 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Beck bought XAIR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $29,280 at an average of $4.88 per share.

Beyond Air is trading up about 12.3% on the day Monday.

So far Beck is in the green, up about 16.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.14.