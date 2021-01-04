Approximately 100 People Attend NYE Party At Granite Bay Mansion Despite Restrictions, Authorities Say
Approximately 100 People Attend NYE Party At Granite Bay Mansion Despite Restrictions, Authorities Say

Approximately 100 people were in attendance at a New Year's Eve party in Granite Bay despite an ongoing regional stay-at-home order, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday.

Katie Johnston reports.