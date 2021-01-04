Approximately 100 People Attend NYE Party At Granite Bay Mansion Despite Restrictions, Authorities Say

Approximately 100 people were in attendance at a New Year's Eve party in Granite Bay despite an ongoing regional stay-at-home order, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday.
Katie Johnston reports.
An estimated 100 people defied the stay-at-home order and gathered for a New Year's Eve party at a mansion inside a gated community..
More than 100 people gathered at a raucous party in an opulent mansion in Granite Bay, a highly affluent suburb of Sacramento, on..