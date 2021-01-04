49ers Drop Season Finale, Kyle Shanahan Ready To Get To Next Year
49ers Drop Season Finale, Kyle Shanahan Ready To Get To Next Year

49ers postgame reaction following their 26-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group to discuss what's next for the team after a disappointing 2020 season.

(1-4-21)