First Oxford coronavirus vaccines administered in Wales

Wales has begun its rollout of the second coronavirus vaccine with the firstof an initial 22,000 doses administered on Monday.

Pontcae Medical Centre inMerthyr Tydfil was one of the first GP practices in Wales to administer thevaccine on Monday afternoon to eight patients from Cwm Taf Morgannwg healthboard area.

The first to receive the jab at the small practice was RalphEvans, 88, who gave a thumbs up as he was injected.