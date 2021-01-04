MSDH reports 1,616 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths Monday

The state released the new coronavirus case count within the last hour or so... the state announced 1 thousand 616 cases more coronavirus cases... the new cases pushed the statewide total since mid march to more than 223-thousand confirmed cases in the magnolia state when it comes to the number of deaths - the state reported 13 more deaths related to coronavirus... more than 48-hundred people died since the state began reporting in mid-march of last year.

Taking a look at the number of recoveries... keep in mind - the state only udates this number weekly...and it does not include cases still under investigation... state health leaders estimate 182 thousand 103 people have recovered from the virus so