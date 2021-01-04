Illinois Reports 5,059 New COVID-19 Cases, 79 Additional Deaths

Public health officials reported 5,059 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, along with 79 additional deaths, as the state's infection rate has been climbing steadily for the past week.
Katie Johnston reports.
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 525 new coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths.