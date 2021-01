The truck driver involved in a crash that killed five bicyclists in December 2020 was held without bail during a court hearing on Monday.

WITHOUT BAIL.JORDAN BARSON WAS IN COURT THISMORNING.AUTHORITIES SAY BARSON WAS THEBOX TRUCK DRIVER WHO HIT AGROUP OF CYCLISTS - - JUSTSOUTH OF BOULDER CITY.THE -45-YEAR-OLD HAD METH INHIS SYSTEM AT THE TIME OF THECRASH- - ACCORDING TO HISARREST REPORT.BARSON IS FACING MULTIPLECHARGES.CHEYENNE - VAND ANOTHER CYCLIST IS DEAD