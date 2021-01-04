US Surgeon General Refutes Trump’s Claim of ‘Exaggerated' COVID-19 Death Toll

On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke out in contradiction of President Donald Trump.

Trump recently took to Twitter to claim that the CDC had “exaggerated” the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries ... ‘When in doubt, call it Covid.’ Fake News!, Donald Trump, via Twitter.

Dr. Adams said that “from a public health perspective” he had “no reason to doubt” the CDC’s COVID-19 death toll.

He went on to stress the “impact” COVID-19 is having on the country, saying although the “finish line” is in sight, the fight isn’t over.

It’s not just about the deaths … It's about the hospitalizations, the capacity.

These cases are having an impact in an array of ways and people need to understand there's a finish line in sight, but we've got to keep running toward it, Dr. Jerome Adams, via CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, also pushed back against Trump’s claims, saying “the deaths are real deaths.” .

Go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening.

Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘The Hill’