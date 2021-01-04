Mom to Mom: Spend Save Share Jars

Today on Mom to Mom, we’ve got a very creative way to help your kids learn how to save their money.

When it comes- to educating our kids about - money, we don't - - really know where to start.

- that's why these spend, save, - share jars are the perfect- - - - way to go.

So let's talk about- spending.

Sometimes our kids- come to us and- they're like, "can we have some- candy?

Can we have all these- small little things at- the store?"

Well, this is a - perfect way to do that.

They ca- put some money away in- their little spend jar.

Then- there's save.

If there's- something that they want to sav- - up for, i don't know, a ps5,- this is the best way to do that- they can put a little bit - away each time they get some- money.- and then share.

This one's- probably my favorite.

Anytime - they have a birthday party- they need to go to, or maybe a- charity that they want to donat- some money to, they - - - could take money out of their - share jar.

So it helps them - learn a little bit about money,- where they need to put it, and- they value things a lot better- when they actually do - stuff like this.

I personally - love this idea.

But since you - have three jars, you- - don't want them being knocked - off the counter or wherever - they're going to be - stored.

So you can find a reall- cool box at either any craft- store, or if you just - happen to have one lying around- your house, like i did, it's- - - - great to put these in.

Then i - went and got these fun stickers- at the craft store as well.

And- if you really want- to personalize it, you can put- their name on it.

I happen to - - - - have these letters just hanging- around, so i can take them off,- put them on the box with his- name on it.

And - that way, he knows this is his- spend, save, share box.

As- parents, we are the biggest - influences on our kids.

That's- why these jars are the best too- to help your kids learn - how to spend, save and share.

- parents, if you've got a great,- awesome way that- - - - you try with your kids, we'd- love to hear about it.

You can- always post it to our - facebook page, and we'll see yo- on