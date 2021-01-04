MC20 Maserati Centro Stile Color Trim

Maserati has chosen the Maserati Multi 70 trimaran and Giovanni Soldini’s Team to tell the world the name of its new super sports car, developed, engineered and 100% built in Italy.Today, the trimaran set sail in the Caribbean Sea for routine training in the run-up to the RORC Caribbean 600 Race.
Unexpectedly, when the sails were hoisted, the new ""MC20"" logo appeared on the mainsail.The Modena-based manufacturer has unveiled the car’s name in an unconventional way: the new mainsail graphics with the logo of the super sports car, created by the Centro Stile Maserati, is a tribute to the Brand's new Era, for which Giovanni Soldini, a long-term friend of the brand, is a leading spokesperson.