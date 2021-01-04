SEAT Ateca FR Design in Velvet Red

SEAT is refreshing its successful Ateca with the introduction of the 2020 version.

The revamped vehicle will build on its SUV attributes, adding a refreshed and more emotional appearance both inside and outside, a fully connected user experience, improved levels of safety, comfort and efficiency.The SEAT Ateca is designed and developed in Barcelona, and produced in Kvasiny (Czech Republic), refreshing the line-up of SUVs, alongside the compact Arona and larger Tarraco, in a segment that is growing every year in popularity as customers look for design and function in a single package.