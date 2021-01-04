Is Billionaire Jack Ma Just Laying Low, Or Does His Disappearance Signal Something More Sinister?

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba and Ant Group hasn't been seen in public in over two months.

At a Shanghai conference in late October, Ma called financial regulators an 'old people's club' ill-suited to oversee Chinese tech innovation.

In response, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Jack Ma's online shopping behemoth.

The government also introduced new regulations that halted the IPO of Ma's Ant Group.

But Business Insider reports Ma's disappearance isn't unique among prominent Chinese personalities who have tangled with the government.

Retired real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang and former asset manager Xiao Jianhua, have also disappeared after facing criticism from Chinese regulators.

And Meng Hongwei, the former head of the International Criminal Police Organization, disappeared in September 2018 during a trip to China from France.