Senator Roger Wicker backs COVID-19 relief package

Senator Roger Wicker is supporting the COVID-19 relief package as Congress approves new aid and several Wicker-led bills.

Senator roger wicker is - supporting the covid-19 relief- package as congress approves ne- aid and several - wicker-led bills.

- this past week, president trump- signed a new covid-19 relief- bill paired with legislation to- fund the government - through the end of fiscal year- 2021.

- the government funding package- included additional - measures that will benefit- mississippi.- wicker says he helped guarantee- support for new - broadband data maps, which will- lead to more broadband- development in unserved areas.- lawmakers also passed a priorit- in the water resources- development act, which could- - - lead to more investment in- mississippi seaports like the - ports of gulfport and - pascagoula and the harbors in - biloxi, port bienville, and bay- st.