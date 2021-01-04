COVID-19 vaccine sites opening in Mississippi

- - - covid vaccines have been in - mississippi for a couple of - weeks - now, and according to the - mississippi state department of- health, 20-thousand and three - people have been- vaccinated.

- starting today vaccination site- will open across the- state.- news 25's janae jordan has the- details on who will be first in- line.

- - vaccinations are still in phase- one - focusing on healthcare workers- and residents and - staff at long term health care- facilities doctor byers wants t- make sure they are first when i- comes to getting the vaccinatio- dr. paul byers - state- epidemiologist- " we have already distributed out alot of vaccine in both of- those efforts, the- hospitals the long tern care- facilities to continue to targe- - - those personal" starting monday mississippi state department of- health will open- 18 drive-through sites- throughout the state to provide- covid-19 vaccinations to- healthcare workers and- health care staff - dr. paul byers - state- epidemiologist- "that includes folks like emergency medical personal, - obviously nurses and- doctors, it includes dentist an- any of those administrative and- support staff that- - - are working in hospitals- settings clinic settings and- healthcare settings - - - - janae jordan - news 25- "vaccinations will eventually b administerd to other groups - including - police, ems and other essential- workers" jim craig - "ems , certified emergency tecnicians and certified- paramedics are- definitly appropriate but we- should make sure all of our - - - - vaccination efforts are focused- on those critical healthcare an- long term care resources" the vaccination sites are -