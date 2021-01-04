Watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast Play a Hilarious Game of "Who's Most Likely"

After one hell of a terrifying ride, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's fourth and final season is finally here.

Ahead of the final chapter coming to a close, we virtually sat down with Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, Jaz Sinclair, and Lachlan Watson for a game of "Who's Most Likely To." The stars revealed everything from the cast member most likely to make a reality TV show worth watching .

To who is most likely to spend all day interpreting a text message.

Watch the full video above, and check out CAOS part four, streaming now on Netflix!