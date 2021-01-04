Fortnite developer buys $95 million shopping mall for headquarters

Fortnite developer Epic Games announced that it will convert a shopping mall into its new headquarters.The Cary Towne Center, in Cary, N.C., will be the future home of Epic Games, according to an announcement by the studio.Epic Games intends to build both work and recreational spaces on its new campus by 2024.The studio has been a prominent part of Cary since 1999, when it relocated to the city and rebranded itself from Mega Epic Games to Epic Games.“We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters…” Harold Weinbrecht, mayor of Cary, said in the press release.“We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development”.Epic Games paid $95 million for the Cary Towne Center, according to the deed spotted by The News & Observer