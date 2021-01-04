Woman stirs controversy after convincing her boss to fire someone: ‘I hate this woman’

A 24-year-old woman was promotedat her fiancé’s company and promptlygot a coworker fired.She went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forumafter other employees gave her the cold shoulder.The user explained, that after herpromotion, the associates no longerwanted to hang out with her.They even commented on how she had fewerwork hours and longer lunches than them.When Melanie, a 44-year-old single motherand an associate at work who “iced” herout, started to come to work late, the userratted her out to her fiancé.“One of the other associates tried to tell methat Melanie had finished her part of the work andthat none of them had even started their day yet” .“They begged me not to tell on her for somethingthat small.

After considering what everybodysaid, I still decided to tell my fiancé”.Melanie was promptly fired but now thewoman’s coworkers are furious.Comments were not on the user’s side.“I have no comment other than I hate thiswoman,” one person commented.“There is so much wrong with this,” another said.

“Themore of this I read the angrier I get,” someone wrote