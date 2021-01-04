How To Combat Boredom So It Won't Morph Into Depression

Even though we're in a new year, our daily routine and its accompanying COVID-19 restrictions may seem repetitive.

If we're not careful, monotony can lead to depression and all its unpleasant knock-on effects.

But according to HuffPost, psychologists say there are ways to deal with boredom.

First, plan fun things you can do, even if you're in lockdown, like reading books or painting a wall.

Second, write down something you noticed that's blessedly different, like a growing flower, or melting snow.

Finally, if you are grieving, acknowledge it.

Reach out for the support you need, and don't give up.