Monday, January 4, 2021

MEMA director Michel back in office after coronavirus recovery

Greg Michel, the director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), returned to his desk on Monday.

Some good news from the mississippi emergency management agency today - the agency's director is back in the office.

Mema tweeted out this photo of greg michel working at his desk... he first tested positive for coronavirus on december 9th... and was later admitted in the hospital due to covid complications..

Just a few days ago - michel said he was looking forward to hitting the ground running

