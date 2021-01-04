Mom-to-be stirs controversy with surprising baby shower announcement

A pregnant mom disinvited her overbearing sister-in-law from her baby shower.She shared what led to her rescinding the invite on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.The sister-in-law crossed the line when she planned the user’s baby shower then made it all about herself.“She ... threw a HUGE fit when we didn’t immediately hug her first after we found out the gender of our baby,” the mother wrote.“I was so thankful until she told me she only demanded three things,” the user wrote."A speech about how grateful I am for her, her kids get to open my gifts for me and that the cake be her favorite kind," she continued.Reddit users thought the mom had good reason to get fed up