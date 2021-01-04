Why Hades deserves to be everyone's best game of 2020

Many game outlets have already declaredHades as their best game of 2020.

Theseaccolades are well deserved because Hadesis more than just a good game.Hades teaches us that “failure” is normal.You will fight through the Underworld anddie many times, maybe even a hundred times.Zagreus will learn a bit more about what happenedwith his parents and Olympus with every attempt.You will learn how to better tackle your next run.Hades is more than just fun — it’s alsoinstructive.

Hades taught us how to getthrough the hellish year that was 2020.Most players will spend over 100 hours toget this ending.

Anybody can do this regardlessof skill level, but like Zagreus, they’ll need todepend on the one thing: hope.Hades is the 2020 game to lead us into 2021.Many of us may be looking back on this yearfeeling like they failed something.But as Hades teaches us, “winning” is rarelyabout victory.

Just because you failed doesn’tmean you did something wrong