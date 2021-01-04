'Make Your Choice' portal opens Monday for Palm Beach County students

Palm Beach County parents on Monday can start logging into their child's online portal to make their choice for how their kids will learn during the second semester of the school year, which begins on Feb.
2.
Palm Beach County parents on Monday can start logging into their child's online portal to make their choice for how their kids will learn during the second semester of the school year, which begins on Feb.
2.
Palm Beach County School District parents can log into their child’s online portal to make their choice for how their kids will..
The Palm Beach County School Board on Monday voted unanimously to rescind its decision to rehire the former principal at Spanish..