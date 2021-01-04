Vigo County kids head back to in-person learning, here's what you need to know

(WTHI) - Students in Vigo County have returned to in-person learning.

"elementary school students"..

Will be back in the classroom "5"-days a week.

"middle" and "high school students" were on remote learning today.

Then..

They'll follow "a hybrid schedule" for the rest of the week.

"the director of communications for the school district says"..

Because of covid-19... "parents" need to be prepared for changes.

////// ///// "the one thing i would say is you need to have a plan.

Covid-19 is not over.

There may be times that your child needs remote learning for a week, maybe two so we have enough staff to run school.

" ////// "the corporation says"..

That there will be "free" breakfast and lunch for students until the end of the year.

That's thanks "to a u-s-d-a program" getting extended.