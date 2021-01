Midwifery sues Independent Health

Fika Midwifery is suing Independent Health after it says it stopped covering home births.

FIKA MIDWIFERY ISSUING INDEPENDENT HEALTH FOR A NUMBER OF THINGS... INCLUDING DEFAMATION... AM INTERFERING WITH ITS BUSINESS. OUR ALI TOUHEY IS DIGGING DEEPER INTO THE LAWSUIT ON A STORY YOU'LL SEE ONLY HERE ON SEVEN ABC. SOT OPEN :03 THIS IS REALLY AN ISSUE ABOUT CHOICE AND ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE. FIKA MIDWIFERY OWNER MAURA WINKLER IS SUING INDEPENDENT HEALTH AFTER SHE SAYS THE INSURANCE COMPANY STOPPED PROVIDING COVERAGE FOR HOME BIRTHS FOR HER CLIENTS. SOT :16 ALI: WHY DO YOU THINK THEY ARE DENYING THE COVERAGE? WINKLER: I THINK IH AND HOSPITALS DON'T SUPPORT A PERSON'S CHOICE TO GIVE BIRTH WHEREVER THEY WOULD LIKE TO GIVE BIRTH. ACCORDING TO THIS 20 PAGE COMPLAINT FILED IN STATE SUPREME COURT INDEPENDENT HEALTH DID PROVIDE HOME BIRTH COVERAGE FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS.

BUT, ITSTOPPED IN MID-2019 WHENWINKLER NOLONGER HAD AWRITTENCOLLABORATIVEAGREEMENT WITH APHYSICIAN.SOMETHINGWINKLER SAYS ISNOT REQUIRED BYSTATE LAW.

ONCEMORETHE SUITALLEGESINDEPENDENTHEALTH RETRACTEDPATIENT PAYMENTSAND DENIEDNEWBORN CARE ATFIKA BUT ALLOWEDNEW BORN CARECOVERAGE UNDEROTHER MIDWIVES.THE SUIT ALSOACCUSESINDEPENDENTHEALTH OFENCOURAGINGPATIENTS TO GOELSEWHERE FORHEALTHCARESERVICES, ANDDISCOURAGINGPHYSICIANS FROMCOLLABORATINGWITH WINKLER'SMIDWIFERY.INDEPENDENTHEALTH DECLINEDTO GO ON CAMERA.BUT IN ASTATEMENT, ASPOKESMAN SAID."INDEPENDENTHEALTH HAS ACOMPREHENSIVENETWORK OF AREAPROVIDERS,INCLUDING NEARLY60 LOCAL MIDWIVES."NEITHER FIKAMIDWIFERY NORMAURA WINKLERPARTICIPATE IN OURNETWORK.

INADDITION,AUTHORIZATIONFOR HOME BIRTHSREQUIRES ALLPROVIDERS TOMEETCREDENTIALLINGAND CLINICALCRITERIA AS WELLAS COMPLYINGWITH MEMBERCONTRACTREQUIREMENTS."WE DENY AND WILLVIGOROUSLYDEFENDOURSELVESAGAINST ALLACCUSATIONS INTHE COMPLAINT.BECAUSE THIS IS APENDING LEGALMATTER, WECANNOT COMMENTFURTHER."IN BUFFALO, ALITOUHEY, 7 EWN.