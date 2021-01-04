Tippecanoe County changes COVID-19 vaccination location

The new location is on Maple Point Drive next to the Payless Supermarket.

As we previously reported, the original plan had it in the former hh gregg building.

That's near the tippecanoe mall.

However, commissioner tracy brown says the deal didn't work out.

The new location is on maple point drive next to the payless supermarket.

Although it's a lot smaller that the first building, brown says it has its benefits.

"it is basically two- thirds the size, but we think it will fit our needs.

It has a large parking lot, so there's potential for using that parking lot the nine month lease can be extended if needed.

He says another potential vaccination site is the former happy hollow school building in west lafayette.

Despite the relief