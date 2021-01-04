Stefanik to object to certifying some votes

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she will object to certain electoral votes on Jan.

Election.

On wednesday, a number of lawmakers plan to object to the certification of some electoral college votes.

Congresswoman elise stefanik who represents the northern part of herkimer county - is one of them.

She says she's committed to restoring the faith of the american people in our elections.

:33 i do not take this action lightly.

I am acting to protect our democratic process. Stefanik is concerned about voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws.

