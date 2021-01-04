legal battle continues in Oneida county court

The Oneida County Court House serves as one of the designated viewing areas for the proceedings in the 22nd congressional race.

The legal battle over who is the winner of the 22nd Congressional race continued in Oswego county Supreme Court.

Everywhere except the 22nd congressional race.

Legal battles continued today in oswego county court, as court officials worked to analyze hundreds of challenged ballots.

News channel 2's brent kearney viewed the proceedings from the oneida county court hosue and reports with the latest.

The legal battle over who is the winner of the 22nd congressional race continues in oswego county supreme court.

The oneida countt court house serves as one of the designated viewing areas for the proceedings.

A number of issues were brought up in court today.

One of the bigfer issues that was beought up claudia tenney's campaign was voters casting ballots in the wrong location.

Tenneys legal team saying those votes should not be counted.

Brindisi's lawyers saying those votes should be counted.

His lawyer stating as long as they are a registered voter within their community, and eligible to vote forcongress, then the vote should count regardless of where it was cast within that votes community.we also heard testimony from both the broome and madison county election commissioners.

Signatures was also an issue brought up by the tenney campaign.

Tenney's campaign says some of the singnatures on the ballots do not match the signatures on the voters registration documents.

Brindisi's campaign saying those signatures do match.

Brindisi's lawyers analyzing the fine details each signiture on the ballot.

Judge delconte says he is waiting to hear arguments from lawyers on both sides on each ballot before rulinonwhether ths anthony brindisi by 29 votes.

At the onei councourthouse brens channel 2.

> until this race is decided.... the clerk of