GORDON RAMSAY: “Being a real chef is the key for the success of HELL’S KITCHEN”

Chef Gordon Ramsey is back.

The season 19 of HELL’S KITCHEN will be premiering on Thursday, January 7th on FOX.

In this interview, Ramsey says that being a real chef behind the scenes is the key for the success of the culinary reality TV show.

In the new season, eight former “Hell’s Kitchen” contestants face against eight ambitious new cooks for a life-changing prize to work as an Executive Chef.

For the first time, host Gordon Ramsay and the crew will leave Los Angeles as they take the show to Las Vegas.