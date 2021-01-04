Local organization working to find out communities can be better served during the pandemic - here's

It's with the help of a $400,000

(WTHI) - Thrive West Central is launching a recovery and resiliency plan.

"thrive west central" is launching a recovery and resiliency plan to move the region forward.

It's with the help of a "400"-thousand dollar "cares act" grant.

Over the next year and a half... "thrive" will collect data through surveys.

The survey will help decide how communities can be better served after covid-19 impacts.

They're looking for responses from people who work in clay, parke, putnam, sullivan,vermillion and vigo counties.

Officals say the survey only takes 5 mintues to complete.

