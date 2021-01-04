East End water main break forces families out of their homes

She, her children and her neighbors on Riverside Drive could be living in hotels or couch-surfing for weeks while city crews work to repair the water main break that flooded their homes on Saturday.

The cave-in around one of the largest water mains in Cincinnati swamped Ashley Crabb's home. Below the brown water line in her living room, they salvaged little more than one obituary. Crabb worries about when and if they can move back into their home. "...you just don't know what to believe anymore at this point," she said. City engineers inspected Riverside Drive, the broken 60-inch main, and nearby homes. They need weeks to repair and re-open the road. But an inspector told us they're far from deciding what if anything needs to be condemned then fielded questions from homeowners. "This is a crisis happening in the middle of a crisis for somebody like him," Crabb said. Crabb is in a motel with two special needs children, including a five-year-old with autism who tried to sneak out last night.

"He just wanted to keep trying to get out. It was just very overwhelming for him."

