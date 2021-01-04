Sandra Lindsay, First Person To Receive COVID Vaccine In U.S., Gets Final Dose

The first nurse in the United States to get the COVID vaccine received her second shot Monday morning.
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
[NFA] The governors of New York and Florida sought to accelerate the slower-than-expected rollout of coronavirus vaccines by..
Nurse Sandra Lindsay received the second and final dose of the vaccine 21 days after being injected with the first dose.