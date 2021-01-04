So far, this local humane shelter says they haven't seen many pet returns after the holidays

(WTHI) - So far this holiday season, one local shelter has not seen many of their animals get returned to them.

The terre haute humane society says this is great news.

Staff says they've had a lot of adoptions-- even with covid-19 impacting the adoption process.

The shelter is taking a lot of phone calls.

People are asking for the best ways to care for their pets.

They're also looking for training advice.

"so that's what we want people to do.

You know, if you bneed suggestions, we will try to give you the best advice that we can to help them out."

Adoption may not be an option for everyone.

Instead... you can donate to