Dalton Distillery co-owner

Now his family is preparing for his return from the hospital after a bout of Covid-19.

You may have seen Raymond Butler promoting the Dalton Distillery that he co-founded.

Dalton distillery, raymond butler, was diagnosed with covid-19 on december 5th and hospitalized shortly afterwards.

Butler is still in the icu and the family is pleading for help from the community.

Co-owner of dalton distillery, raymond butler,has been hospitalized with covid-19 since early december.

He remains on a ventilator and has been placed in a medically induced coma to help his body rest.

Chuck "it's been 22 days in the recovery process so we think it's going to be another 20 days.

Then they may have to send him out somewhere for physical therapy and speech therapy."

Joeli "hospital staff say that if raymond recovers, he will need a wheelchair to help him move around until he is strong enough to walk.

Hiis family is working to help make ray's home more wheelchair friendly."

Chuck "were going to have to change a few things where my mom and dad live.

Were going to update a few of his living areas, bathroom and the bedroom for him."

The butler family has started a gofundme to help with the expensive modifications to the home, but say they are in need of prayers -more than anything.

"times are tough for everybody.

If people cannot donate, we highly understand.

If people share it and say one prayer we are grateful for that.

I'd much rather have people's prayers than any amount of money.

That helps comfort our family and helps recover my dad."

To find a link to the butler family gofundme go to wdef dot com in chattanooga, joeli poole, news 12 now.

Now, from the epb