Democrats in Dalton

Both the democrats and republicans are making a final push before tomorrow's georgia senate runoff.

The runoff will determine who has the majority in the senate.

For the republicans later on tonight president trump is coming to town to support both kelly loeffler and david purdue.

The whitfield county democrat party says the reason for this press conference is to hold both loeffler and purdue accountable for their quote corrupt stock trading and ethical misconduct.

They have managed to dodge a lot of the questions that i've been asked.

I think they also should be held accountable for their actions regarding their own personal finances.i do believe there are a lot of question on if they have georgians, if thats in the best interest of georgians or are they looking out for their own interest.

Other talking points the walker county democrat party is focusing on is why even though north georiga is typically red they say its important to know a blue vote in north georgia can make a difference in a statewide election.

