Meal prep takes thought out of eating healthy

Eat Right Meal Prep has you covered when getting healthy for 2021.

- there's no need for unhealthy - trendy diets.

News 25's - sabria reid has more.

- - searching for healthly food - options can help you reach your- new years health goals.

- 'eat right meal prep' on cowan- rd in gulfport already has it - all figured out.- michele clarke, owner of eat- right meal prep:- " what you consume is what you are.

And so you want to make- sure you're putting all - clean products."

"everything that keeps you healthy, which keeps your brain- sharp and functioning - properly, your weight - controlled, blood pressure- controlled and everything like- that, it's everything in your - life."

Sabria reid, news 25: - "eat right meal prep has been booming in business ever since- the corona virus- pandemic, those who did not fee- safe leaving their homes to go- to the grocery store- chose meal prep as a healthy- safe option."

- - - the pre-prepared meal servivce- is the only one on the coast- with- an ochsner health system- apporval, ensuring each - ingredient, and portion size is- accurate.

- now with a customer base of mor- elderly people 'eat - right', makes it simple for - - - everyone to stay healthy.

- michele clarke, owner of eat- right meal prep:- "you get healthy meals, you kno what you're gonna eat, you don'- have to think - about it, saves a ton of time - because you're eating in 1 to 2- minutes, it goes in the - mircrowave for 1 to 2 minutes - and you're eating healthy."

Their delivery and curbside - service, keeps customers- healthy all along the - mississippi coast.- "it's super helpful for people to get good healthy food withou- having to come into - - - - full contact with people.

- "we deliver all the way from ba st.

Louis to pascagoula and up- to saucier."

In gulfport, sabria reid news - - - -