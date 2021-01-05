New Rochester City Council members sworn in

Lange.

And i'm george mallet.

First tonight... fulfilling the will of the voters here in the med city.

Tonight four new faces took the oath of office... officially being sworn is as members of the rochester city council.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live from city hall.

Anthony?

Well katie and george... it was a different kind of swearing in experience for these new members today.

Unlike in years past... it didn't happen in the city council chambers behind me.

Instead it was all done via zoom.

But the result is the same... four new city leaders taking the helm in rochester.

And here you can see all four of them.

Furthest to the left you have council president brooke carlson... followed by mark bransford of ward 2... kelly rae kirkpatrick of ward 4... and molly dennis of ward 6.

In addition to taking their oath of office... each new member was given a few minutes to speak.

The moment was particularly special for brooke carlson... who lost her father just days before the election.

Today carlson made her first appearance as council president from his desk... outlining her hopes for a stronger... more prosperous "with this new council and our partners in the community, we have the opportunity to build on and innovate around issues that really matter to us, like economic rebuilding, but also affordable living, and sustainability, and equity, to make this the very best community it can be for generations to come."

And carlson also says today was the first step of her "walking her talk."

The other three new council members also expressed their desire to help small businesses and address affordable housing issues.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt news 3 thanks anthony.

Today we were of the city address from mayor kim norton... however that speech has been postponed to an